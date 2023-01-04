Football aside, there’s one major reason to tune into this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, and that’s Rihanna. Following in the footsteps of everyone from Beyoncé to Madonna to Carol Channing, the Bajan pop star will be headlining the big game’s halftime show while also seemingly signaling her full time return to a music career.

While the competing teams in Super Bowl LVII have yet to be determined — especially in light of the game-ending injury sustained by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin on January 2nd — the big game is scheduled to go ahead as planned. Here’s everything to know about the 2023 Super Bowl:

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023, with a scheduled start time of 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.

Where will the 2023 Super Bowl take place?

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams’ home stadium in Inglewood, California. This year, Super Bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the home of the Arizona Cardinals). The host city for the game is chosen a few years in advance in order to have ample time to prepare. (Next year, the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas and after that, New Orleans).

Who is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

As noted, the one and only Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show, which is tuned into by millions of fans around the world. Though Rih hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s critically acclaimed Anti, she’s remained one of the top names (and earners) in pop culture thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line and Fenty Beauty empire. She also recently gave birth to her first child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna previously turned down the opportunity to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, telling Vogue that she was standing in solidarity with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick against the NFL’s silencing of police brutality protests. "I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," she told the magazine at the time.

Later that year, the NFL entered into a partnership with Jay-Z and Roc Nation to "enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts."

Will there be any guest performers at the Super Bowl halftime show?

No guest performers have been announced yet, but it’s possible Rihanna has a few surprises up her sleeve. Last year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar took to the stage for a medley of their combined biggest hits.

How can you watch the 2023 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl switches networks each year. This year, the game will air live on FOX. If you don’t have cable, FOX can be watched through a live TV subscription to streamers like Hulu, FuboTV and YouTubeTV. Fox also owns the ad-supported streaming platform Tubi, so it’s possible but not confirmed that it will be streaming there.