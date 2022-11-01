Halloween is over. Time to celebrate the next big holiday of the year: the annual Savage X Fenty show. Beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna has been working hard on Vol. 4. She started the countdown with a teaser trailer on Instagram for the upcoming fashion extravaganza, featuring a lot of gorgeous models dancing around at night, which is what many people assume models do with their free time.

In a press release, the show organizers claimed Vol. 4 would be “a seductive fashion fever dream [that] blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.”

And on October 14, there was a teaser solely featuring Rihanna, which is enough of an advertisement.

Here’s what to expect and how to watch the event at home.

Where is the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4 streaming?

The show is only streaming on Prime Video, and you can watch it for free if you have a subscription. Or try the 30 day trial and watch it every single say for 30 days before canceling.

When does the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4 air?

The event will start streaming on November 9, 2022, and will be available almost world wide.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who will appear in the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4?

The line up includes models, of course, but also actors, influencers, and TikTok stars. On the list are Irina Shayk, Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph Precious Lee, Zach Miko, Lara Stone, Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kornbread and Avani Gregg.

Will there be live performances at Savage X Fenty show Vol. 4?

The models will be performing by strutting that cat walk and there will be musical performances from artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. It hasn’t been announced, but Rihanna did just release a song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so could she be giving a surprise performance ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime show? Probably not, but here’s hoping.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Will Rihanna be at the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4?

This is a much better bet, because Rihanna is in the role of creative director and executive producer, and she usually attends. She was at the recent Black Panther premiere with her Boyfriend A$AP Rocky, marking a return to the red carpet after the birth of her first son.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Where and when is the new Savage X Fenty available?

The new lingerie drops at the same time as the show on the Savage X Fenty website and the official Amazon store.