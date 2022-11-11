Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Wear His and Hers Cowboy Boots

Even when they aren’t walking the red carpet together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s coordinating couples style is unmatched. On Thursday night, the new parents were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood—consisting of dinner at Issima and an ice cream stop—while coordinating in matching leather looks.

Rihanna found herself in head to toe black leather during the outing, wearing a Celine leather jacket decorated in fringe and the brand’s logo embellished on the back. She paired that with faux-leather, tie-up pants from Miaou and some black Celine steel-toed cowboy boots. The singer finished off the ensemble with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, an array of necklaces, and a pair of Area x Linda Farrow sunglasses, despite the late night setting.

For his part, Rocky wore a leather jacket of a similar shape, though his was decorated in metal grommets. The rapper paired his jacket with some loose-fitting jeans, and sunglasses of his own, but finished off the ensemble with the same Celine cowboy boots as Rihanna. With just one look, the pair made couples cowboy boots a thing.

The outing came not longer after Rihanna and Rocky hit the red carpet together at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last month. The pair coordinated for that occasion as well, both showing up in clay-colored looks from Rick Owens. While the two are without a doubt both red carpet stars, when it comes to their collaborated ensembles, they always hit their stride with the more casual, street style outfits, and these laid back leather looks are exactly what we’ve come to expect from the pair.

