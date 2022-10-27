Always in tune with one another, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in color-coordinated looks. It was their first official appearance on the red carpet since becoming parents in May of this year, and they’re clearly presenting a united front.

The Fenty beauty founder was wearing a sculptural Rick Owens gown and Reza jewelry. The dress was made from a gray vinyl-like material, sleeveless, and with a gathered skirt around her hips and visible seams. It ended in a small train behind her, and she wore oversized gray opera gloves in a lighter shade.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Under her gown, Rihanna wore pointed sandals with an open toe, revealing her white pedicure. She left her hair down in loose waves, and wore a smokey eye and bronze lip.

By her side, A$AP Rocky was also clad in gray, wearing a large denim jacket, a black t-shirt, and two toned pants in gray and black, with one leg also featuring a matching train.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Their appearance is an extra big deal, because it marks Rihanna’s return to music. This week, the singer announced she was going to be a part of the Black Panther soundtrack. Her song “Lift Me Up” is as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the original MCU Black Panther.

Fans have been clamoring for new music for years, but Rihanna has a lot on her plate: her beauty brand, her upcoming fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty show for her lingerie line, and now a whole child. But it was recently announced that she’d be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which might mean she’s planning a full return to music — at the very least, fans will get to hear Rihanna sing the classics one more time.