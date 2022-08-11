Individually, they were already fashion royalty. But together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have ascended to the plane of celestial best dressed. Long before the couple shared a son, they both had a keen interest in clothing. Rihanna—ever with her eyes on both the most exciting emerging designers and the holiest archival grails—and Rocky—a master at both dictating and subverting streetwear trends—may very well be the most important fashion couple on the planet right now. It’s no wonder Rihanna once responded to a question about the possibility of her progeny not being into fashion with abject horror. “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!” she told Vogue.
Together, they prove that the notion of “couples style” isn’t necessarily about coordinating, but rather, in its best form, complements each other’s confidence in their individuality and vision. Here, a look back at some of their best dressed moments together.