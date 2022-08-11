Individually, they were already fashion royalty. But together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have ascended to the plane of celestial best dressed. Long before the couple shared a son, they both had a keen interest in clothing. Rihanna—ever with her eyes on both the most exciting emerging designers and the holiest archival grails—and Rocky—a master at both dictating and subverting streetwear trends—may very well be the most important fashion couple on the planet right now. It’s no wonder Rihanna once responded to a question about the possibility of her progeny not being into fashion with abject horror. “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!” she told Vogue.

Together, they prove that the notion of “couples style” isn’t necessarily about coordinating, but rather, in its best form, complements each other’s confidence in their individuality and vision. Here, a look back at some of their best dressed moments together.

Oversized Leather at Paris Fashion Week Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images At the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2022, Rihanna and Rocky maintained separate color palettes but matched each others’ energy in both textile and proportion choices: it was large leather outerwear all around.

Over-the-Top Gucci Against Basic Black Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci Under designer Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s mandate seems to be “too much is never enough.” Both nodded to the house codes at a Gucci event in February, 2022. Rocky wore big yellow mittens and carried a monogramed suitcase. Rihanna, meanwhile, had on a Joan of Arc-worthy headpiece and a purple faux-fur coat. Yet each grounded their outfit in a base layer of black.

Subtle Color and Texture Matching Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images At first glance, these outfits look like they belong at two separate events. But take a second look, and you’ll notice they’re actually quite coordinated. The purple ombré of Rihanna’s sheer, glistening pants match Rocky’s purple Louis Vuitton varsity jacket. The green in his sneakers and in the detailing of his jacket coordinate with her top. Plus, the texture of his artfully shredded jeans echoes the strand-effect seen on Rihanna’s upper half.

Sporty Casual With a Pop of Faux Fur Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images The idea was “casual with a dose of glamour” for a date night in NYC in January, 2022. Rihanna paired her Martine Rose track jacket with a faux-fur stole and trimmed miniskirt. Rocky let her outfit shine, color-wise—but look closer and notice the luxe trim on his hood.

Bundled Up at the Met Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Do their iconic 2021 Met Gala outfits need explanation? She’s in a Balenciaga ballgown that recalls a sleeping bag. He’s in a costume ERL coat made from a vintage quilt.

A Psychedelic Trip of Neon Faux Fur Photo by James Devaney/GC Images They were styled for the “D.M.B.” music video, shot in the summer of 2021, so the coordination was perhaps more intentional that usual.

Subverted Classics Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage What does a superstar couple wear to a red carpet? A suit and a gown, of course—but at the Fashion Awards in 2019, they each put their own spin on the classics. Rocky’s suit is delightfully oversized, while Rihanna dresses up a cocktail-length dress with all the black tie trimming, including a jeweled choker and evening gloves.

Monochrome With Purpose Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage Long before they were co-parents, they were (sometimes flirty) collaborators. Performing “Cockiness” at the 2012 VMAs, each musician dressed in full monochrome looks, but neither’s outfit could be described as basic.