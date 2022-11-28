Rihanna Wants You to Ditch Your Little Black Dress for a Red One

Rihanna sees your perfect-for-the-holidays LBD and she raises you a little red one. Still a classic color, and easy to elevate with heels or pair with sneakers, but much more of a standout, which is usually the Rihanna way. Over the weekend, Rihanna attended the Imagine reggae show in Barbados where she stepped out in a LRD, and it’ll make you reconsider your holiday outfits this year.

Of course, many of us don’t live in a climate where strapless mini dresses with cutouts are weather-appropriate, but if you’re fortunate enough to find yourself trimming the tree a bit closer to the equator, you may want to take note. For the evening out, Rihanna wore a red ruched dress from Magda Butrym, featuring rosettes and cutouts down the front. She paired the piece with PVC Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a red Gucci shoulder bag from the Tom Ford era. A vintage gold necklace and braids covered in colorful beads finished off the look.

Per usual, Rocky coordinated with his girlfriend while still remaining true to his style. The rapper paired a Jean Paul Gaultier x Y/Project shirt with cargo shorts, a red flannel, red velcro sneakers, and a bucket hat. The couple posed with Jamaican DJ, King Beanie Man, whom they saw perform at the event.

Rocky, King Beanie Man, and Rihanna. @246PAPS / BACKGRID

Rihanna and Rocky have been spotted out many times together over the past few weeks (often in coordinating looks), and, according to sources, things are going really well between the couple after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

“Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever,” a source told Us Weekly. Apparently, they are looking to expand their family even more. “Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family.” If you’re looking to see the little guy anytime soon, though, don’t hold your breath. “They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the source said, but at least they’re feeding us in the form of looks in the meantime.