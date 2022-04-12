Rihanna’s unborn child has now not only attended a handful of fashion shows, but also appeared on the cover of Vogue before ever even leaving the womb. Naturally, the accompanying photo shoot featured a wardrobe comprised of some of the hottest items of the season. (A giant puffer coat from Marc Jacobs’s surprise fall 2022 collection and see-through gown from Glenn Martens’s acclaimed take on Jean Paul Gaultier among them.) And just like everything else she’s worn since announcing her pregnancy with a photo shoot in her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s native Harlem, none of it came from the maternity section. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” she said. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Surely, with Rihanna and Rocky as her parents, the baby will end up being just as bold and chic. And if they aren’t...? The 34-year-old, who did not plan for the pregnancy (“we just had fun”), has made it abundantly clear that she plans to be an ultra-supportive mother. But a lack of interest in fashion might be enough to lead to estrangement. “Don’t say that! You just broke my heart!” she replied when the writer dared to suggest such a possibility. “Yo! That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!”

Rihanna attends the fall 2022 Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. Photo by Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Because as we all know, Rihanna’s love for fashion is eternal and has continued on throughout her pregnancy. She considers the almost entirely sheer dress she wore to the fall 2022 Dior show—complete with a fully visible Savage x Fenty thong—one of her finest sartorial moments. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she said of her partnership with the stylist Jahleel Weaver. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”