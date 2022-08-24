Rihanna Just Turned the Big Pants Trend Up a Notch

Just when us layman were getting comfortable with the oversized pants trend that has been adopted by every celebrity from Jennifer Lawrence to Bella Hadid, Rihanna decided to step in and provide her own take on the style. On Tuesday night, the singer was spotted exiting an office building in New York City with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky by her side, wearing a maximalist outfit that paired big pants with bigger patterns.

Yes, this is what Rihanna wears to what is said to have been a dentist visit, but the couple did seemingly head to dinner immediately after, lest she waste that look. For the evening out, Rihanna wore a pair of green and black Marni checkered corduroy trousers, the undeniable star of the show. She topped the pants with a vintage TLC Fanmail Chargers jersey from the group’s 2000 concert tour. Rihanna then added more neon green to the ensemble with the addition of one of her favorite bags, the Tom Ford for Gucci Pistachio Anaconda from 1996. She finished off the look with Gucci x Adidas clogs and a pair of white Prada sunglasses.

Not to be outdone, Rocky also donned some flashy pants, opting for a pair of Gucci jacquard jeans, embossed in the brand’s logo. While not as oversized as Rihanna’s, the pants are once again proof that the pair has mastered couples dressing, while expertly avoiding matchy-matchy style.

To be fair, big pants are nothing new for these two. Not only did they wear the style together earlier this month, but they’ve been champions of the silhouette for quite awhile. It makes sense then, that Rihanna would be the one to push it into its next iteration.