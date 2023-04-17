Technically Coachella is supposed to be about the music, but we all know that hasn’t necessarily been true for quite some time. These days the photo opportunities, the brand-sponsored parties, and, above all, the looks can overshadow the actual performances. From the onstage performers to those just wandering the grounds, every day of the festival is an opportunity to turn out a look. And while bohemian style used to takeover the Coachella Valley during the two weekends in April, this year, there were way more low-key, denim-forward looks than long lace maxi skirts (though those did appear as well). So, while we wait to see what everyone wears for weekend two (yup, we’re doing this all again in just a few days), let’s take a look at all the fashion from Kendall Jenner, Rosalía, Blackpink, and more.

Blackpink Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The K-Pop girl group had a few outfit changes throughout their headlining act, but they began the evening in coordinating black and pink looks by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kendall Jenner Courtesy of Revolve The model embraced quiet luxury this year at Coachella, promoting her tequila brand in a look from Australian brand St. Agni, featuring low-rise black pants with a raw waist edge and a backless black tank top.

Hailey Bieber Instagram/@haileybieber Like Jenner, Bieber also embraced a simpler look for Coachella this year, wearing a cropped, white Éterne tank top and oversized Acne Studios jeans held up by a Streets Ahead belt. A Jacquie Aiche body chain, Gucci sunglasses, and Aupen shoulder bag completed the look.

Kylie Jenner Instagram/@kyliejenner The younger Jenner kept a low profile at Coachella, but she did share her look on Instagram—a custom one from Courrèges featuring a white leather moto jacket, wet-looking cropped top, and jean skirt, inspired by a look from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Rosalía Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalía wore a custom Area look for her performance at Coachella, which featured a long, baby pink ruffled cardigan. The piece is just one of 128 Area created for Rosalía’s tour, all of which were inspired by the brand’s recent fall/winter and spring/summer collections, but with an added Motomami twist.

Bad Bunny VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images The first night headliner wore a colorful custom ERL look featuring patterned pants and a puffer jacket.

Billie Eilish Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eilish surprised fans and joined Labrinth for his performance wearing an oversized black jacket from R-12 pre-fall 2023.

Charli XCX Terrence O'Connor The singer (and all of her background dancers) performed their set in custom Marni looks. Charli’s specifically featured a hooded cropped bomber jacket and a metal-pierced bodysuit with matching boots.

Camila Morrone Jason Sean Weiss/BFA The model-turned-actress opted for a more low-key vibe for the Revolve Festival, wearing denim in the form of a jacket and Re/Done pants, and a white James Perse tee.

Suki Waterhouse Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It looks like Waterhouse coordinated with her Daisy Jones costar, as she also opted for a laidback, denim-guided outfit topped by a Solid & Striped button down.

Ice Spice Sansho Scott/BFA Ice Spice performed at the Revolve Festival in a red graphic top and skirt set.

Teyana Taylor Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Always one of the best dressed in the room, Taylor attended Revolve Festival in a leather linked bralette, oversized black pants, and Balenciaga crocs.

Emma Roberts Instagram/@emmaroberts Roberts wore three different looks throughout Coachella weekend one, including an off-white fringe dress and cowboy boots. For the first day, though, she opted for something more ethereal in the form of a white lace Prada knee-length dress and pink DL Eyewear sunglasses.

Evan Mock Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The former Gossip Girl actor paired camo shorts with a light brown Bottega Veneta jacket.

Saweetie Instagram/@saweetie Before hitting the stage in a decorated bralette and tiny jean shorts, Saweetie showed off this brown leather lace-up look, featuring fringe-decorated Stinson pants, on Instagram.

Paris Jackson Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like others, Jackson wore many different looks throughout the weekend, but she kicked things off in an off-white corset with a snakeskin Celine skirt and brown lace-up boots.

Boygenius Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The supergroup (comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) matched in simple black suits courtesy of Gucci.

Amelia Gray Jason Sean Weiss/BFA The model pulled a Dua Lipa and went for a denim on denim look for the Revolve Festival.

Shay Mitchell Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mitchell wore a matching corset and mini skirt set from Miaou, which she paired with black Khaite boots and a mini, crossbody Chanel bag.

Lewis Hamilton Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The F1 driver traded in his racing suit for pieces from the Fendi Men’s spring/summer 2023 collection featuring a logo-covered blue and white tunic top and raw edge jeans.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio Jason Sean Weiss/BFA While Dixie kept it simple in knee-length black Carhart shorts, a black Miu Miu crop top, and a neon yellow sweater, Charlie went for a slightly more classic Coachella look, wearing a lace crop top and skirt from Dolls Kill.

Lori Harvey Jason Sean Weiss/BFA Harvey decorated her cutout white maxi dress from Aya Muse with a Jacquie Aiche body chain around her waist, The Row bag, and Miu Miu boots.