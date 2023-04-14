If Dua Lipa’s official third “New Rule” was “don’t be his friend,” perhaps the unwritten fourth was “always wear denim.” Ever since rising to prominence in 2017, everyone’s favorite British-Albanian pop star has taken a special liking to everyone’s favorite woven twill fabric. Not content with merely jeans and jackets, Lipa has worn denim as top, coats, dresses for both evening and day, and even bikinis. Once the fabric of the working man, Lipa has managed to prove denim’s versatility as a hot girl staple in increasingly new and innovative ways. Here, a look back at all the ways in which Dua has done up denim in diverse designs.

A Denim Day Dress In April 2023, Lipa took to Instagram to show off a casual denim day dress courtesy of Ferragamo. She matched it with a white bag from the brand.

A Denim Bra with Matching Skirt via @DuaLipa While on vacation in Jamaica in March 2023, Lipa showed off an intricate denim bra top from Givenchy with a matching skirt. The outfit was actually originally worn on the runway by Lipa’s friend, Bella Hadid.

A Denim Belt as a Skirt via @DuaLipa Instagram If there’s one thing Glenn Martens’s tenure at Diesel is known for aside from pushing the limits of denim, it’s also blurring the lines between “belt” and “skirt.” Lipa wore a denim version of her popular take on the combination garment in November 2022.

A Full Fendi x Versace Look via @DuaLipa A In May 2022, Lipa mixed her love of denim with her love for labels by wearing a full denim print set from Fendi and Versace’s Fendace collaboration. Naturally, she was perched atop a fully Versace’d out sofa as well.

A Britney Spears-esque Denim Maxidress Instagram/@dualipa Perhaps channeling Britney Spears, Dua Lipa showed off a full denim maxi dress from Blumarine on Instagram in November 2022.

Quilted Jeans and a Denim Purse MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Back in March 2022, Lipa took to the streets of New York while pushing the limits of what jeans could be. Hers, courtesy of Diesel, were not only quilted like a ski pant, but had boots built into them. Naturally, she paired it with a denim bra top and a matching denim purse.

A Denim Bikini and Dior Boots For her 27th birthday in 2022, Lipa celebrated in a denim-print bikini set complete with matching sarong and, as the pièce de résistance, a pair of Y2K-era denim boots from Christian Dior.

A Matching Set Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images In September 2021 (seen with then-boyfriend Anwar Hadid), Lipa trusted Area’s reinvention of the Canadian tuxedo done up in a dark wash with gemstone detailing.

A Mariah Carey-esque Denim Butterfly Top Posing in front of artwork from Miami-born duo FriendsWithYou, Lipa channeled TRL-era Mariah Carey in a denim butterfly top with matching pants from Blumarine.

Another Butterfly Top In August 2021, Lipa wore yet another butterfly top in denim, this one slightly less Carey-esque.

Denim Versace Boots via @DuaLipa Back in 2019, Lipa donned a Versace light-wash Canadian tuxedo, but the most notable part of the look was a pair of denim boots that came complete with their own belts and pockets.