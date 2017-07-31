I Want My MTV

TRL Is Back! Revisit Some of the Show's Most Iconic, Early 2000s Fashion Moments

This weekend, four words circulated the Internet that every twenty-something with a television in the mid-aughts has been waiting to hear for years: TRL is coming back. The daily music video countdown show was officially cancelled by MTV in 2008, but, like most pop culture trends, is ready for a resurgence. As reported by the New York Times come October, Total Request Live will be on our screens once again. Back in it's heyday, TRL was the place for celebrities to come and tout their latest album or movie. The show's decade-long run saw just about every major star come through the Times Square studio, from Hollywood actresses like Emma Stone and Charlize Theron to pop princesses like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The show itself was a casual affair, airing weekdays at 3 p.m., resulting in some truly memorable, turn-of-the-millennium day looks. Here, ahead of the fall revival, a look back at some of the best fashion moments from the show's original run.
MTV TRL Presents Co-host Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Kelly Clarkson
Rihanna poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on May 8, 2007 in New York City.

Britney Spears backstage at a taping of MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Kanye West during MTV's "TRL" announcing the nominations for the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at MTV Studios in Times Square on August 7, 2007 in New York City.

Shakira and Carson Daly during MTV's Spankin' New Music Week on TRL at the MTV studios in New York City.

Christina Aguilera during "Spankin' New Music Week" on TRL at the MTV studios in New York City.

Jessica Simpson and Damien Fahey during a taping of MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios September 16, 2004 in New York City.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson appear on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios May 24, 2004 in New York City.

NEAlicia Keys poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios December 21, 2005 in New York City.

Beyonce Knowles makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on February 28, 2007 in New York City.

Paris Hilton at the MTV Studios Times Square in New York City, New York.

Charlize Theron attends a taping of MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Avril Lavigne attends a taping of MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Amy Adams appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios November 19, 2007 in New York City.

Solange Knowles visits MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square August 26, 2008 in New York City.

Taylor Swift poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live on June 16, 2008 at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Carson Daly at a taping of MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrive at the "TRL" taping at the MTV Studios in Manhattan on August 25, 2008 in New York City.

Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen during visit MTV's "TRL" - May 5, 2004 at MTV Studios, Time Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Keira Knightley during Keira Knightley Visits MTV's "TRL" - June 28, 2004 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States.

Gwen Stefani with the Harajuku Girls during "TRL" - March 22, 2005 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Lauren Conrad visits MTV's "TRL" - September 14, 2005 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States.

Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child visit MTV's "TRL" in Times Square.

Lindsay Lohan visits MTV's "TRL" - December 7, 2004 at MTV Studios in New York City, NY, United States.

Anne Hathaway visits MTV "TRL" - June 29, 2006 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States.

Ashlee Simpson visits MTV's "TRL" - September 20, 2004 at MTV Studios - Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Miley Cyrus appears on MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square on July 18, 2008 in New York City.

Rachel Bilson visits MTV's "TRL" - February 23, 2005 at MTV Studios in New York City, NY, United States.

Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore visit MTV's "TRL" - June 26, 2003 at MTV Studios Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Carson Daly and Angelina Jolie during a taping of MTV's "TRL" at MTV Studios- Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

