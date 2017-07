TRL Is Back! Revisit Some of the Show's Most Iconic, Early 2000s Fashion Moments

This weekend, four words circulated the Internet that every twenty-something with a television in the mid-aughts has been waiting to hear for years: TRL is coming back. The daily music video countdown show was officially cancelled by MTV in 2008, but, like most pop culture trends, is ready for a resurgence. As reported by the New York Times come October, Total Request Live will be on our screens once again. Back in it's heyday, TRL was the place for celebrities to come and tout their latest album or movie. The show's decade-long run saw just about every major star come through the Times Square studio, from Hollywood actresses like Emma Stone and Charlize Theron to pop princesses like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The show itself was a casual affair, airing weekdays at 3 p.m., resulting in some truly memorable, turn-of-the-millennium day looks. Here, ahead of the fall revival, a look back at some of the best fashion moments from the show's original run.