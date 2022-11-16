Dua Lipa has been referred to as the “Cher of our generation” (much to the chagrin of Cher herself). She’s worn several looks over the years that seem to reference some of Cher’s most iconic style moments, but now, Lipa has seemingly moved on to a different pop star—Britney Spears. On Wednesday, Lipa shared a set of photos wearing a denim maxi dress, and of course, ever since Spears stepped out at the 2001 American Music Awards in a up-cycled denim dress, no one else has been able to wear one without encouraging comparisons to the singer.

Lipa’s version comes from the Blumarine spring 2023 collection. Creative Director Nicola Brognano, a master of Y2K fashion references, presented two versions of this dress on the runway in different washes, and Lipa opted for the lighter choice. The look features a bustier top lined with flat studs that travel down the length of the bodyhugging skirt, which continues to form a small train behind the singer. A large belt lays haphazardly on her waist, with a gothic Blumarine “B” placed at the center as a buckle. Lipa also snagged the diamond cross necklace from the runway to complete her look.

But while Spears had a denim suit-clad Justin Timberlake by her side when she debuted her denim dress at the AMAs, Lipa took the look on solo, soaking up all the attention for herself.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer shared the photos in the dress in honor of her 93rd show on the Future Nostalgia tour. Lipa has spent the better part of the year traveling the world, performing in her custom Balenciaga and Mugler catsuits, while modeling straight-off-the-runway looks on her off time. Wednesday night marks her last show before she heads to Albania for one more stop to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. But just because Lipa will no longer be traveling the world for work doesn’t mean she will stop serving looks. If we’ve learned anything from the singer, it’s that she will always find time to present us with outrageous, unique, and enviable ensembles.