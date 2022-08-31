Cher is the Cher of Every Generation, Thank You Very Much

OK, let’s not go replacing Cher just yet. These days, we have become obsessed with constantly comparing the current hot artists with past hitmakers, calling Harry Styles a modern Mick Jagger or Lil Nas X the modern embodiment of Little Richard. And pretty much since Dua Lipa stepped on the scene, people have been trying to compare her to Cher, but the Goddess of Pop just made it clear she doesn’t quite agree with the sentiment.

To be fair, when you consider the two artists from a superficial standpoint, it makes sense. They are pop stars who both dabbled in acting (Lipa is set to make her acting debut in an Apple TV+ thriller, Argyle, though the jury’s still out on whether or not her film career will be as successful as the Oscar-winning Cher’s), they’re known for their style (and honestly, we could see Lipa rocking a lot of Cher’s iconic Bob Mackie looks), and Lipa has the same long, raven black hair that will forever be synonymous with Cher. But when someone on Twitter recently shared a video of Lipa with the caption, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” and another user supported the point, adding, “so much truth in one tweet,” Cher felt the need to step in. “How many yrs are in a generation,” Cher asked with a thinking face emoji.

Technically, Cher isn’t disagreeing with the statement. It’s possible she does see the similarities between herself and Lipa. Her point is simply that she is the Cher of our generation. She’s the Cher of all generations, because she is Cher! The initial tweet (which has since been deleted, though you can check out a screenshot on the Daily Mail), is complete Cher erasure which we will not stand for, and clearly, neither will Cher.

This is hardly the first time Lipa has been compared to Cher, and it definitely won’t be the last. When Lipa stepped out at the 2021 Grammys red carpet in a Swarovski crystal-covered custom Versace gown with a large butterfly on the bodice, many were quick to compare the look to Cher’s outfit at the same award show in 1974. On the occasion, the singer wore a white, bandeau-style top with a crystal-adorned butterfly in the middle while a matching one sat in her hair. The butterfly motifs mixed with similar glam of pastel eyes and long, black hair parted down the middle created a resemblance that was definitely hard to ignore.

Lipa in Versace at the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cher at the 1974 Grammys. Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Likely, the commentary regarding the similarities between the two will not stop because, as humans, we have this obsession with constantly comparing our celebrities, whether it’s because they look alike, fill a similar niche, or date the same person. But out of respect for both Cher and Lipa, let’s agree that Cher is the Cher and Dua Lipa is the Dua Lipa of every generation—past, present, and future.