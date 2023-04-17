Celebs at Coachella Provided Plenty of Summer Fashion Inspiration

Musicians, models, influencers, celebs—and, of course, music lovers of all kinds—flocked to the Southern California desert for the first run of Coachella’s annual festival this past weekend. Where in past years, Coachella was overrun by what’s become known as “festival fashion,” 2023 saw concertgoers and performers alike seeming to prioritize their own comfort over flower crowns and heeled boots. Instead, they chose tried-and-true shapes and colors for their Coachella weekend, giving all of us watching from afar a pass to choose comfortable silhouettes and classics of our own this summer. Coded, quiet luxury has officially entered the festival grounds.

Of course, we had favorite looks from the weekend that served as inspiration for our own summer wardrobes. Both Rosalía and Blackpink performed wearing swaths of ethereal pink ribbons—Rosalía in custom Acne Studios, and Blackpink in custom Dolce & Gabbana. Rosalía paired her pink duster with leather moto leggings—and while we won’t be donning leather in the heat of July, Blumarine’s ruffled mini is the perfect, frilly replacement for a Coachella-inspired summer look.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Revolve and kicking off Coachella week, Kendall Jenner attended the Revolve Festival wearing a white, midi-length Alaïa dress, and a strappy, white The Row sandal. While a sheer dress and heeled sandal aren’t exactly desert-friendly, they’d do well on the city streets. In our version of the look, we opt for a stretchy jersey, and a slightly more robust The Row shoe.

Virisa Yong/BFA

Jenner also wore the total opposite of this look—a black top and trousers from St. Agni—as a more relaxed outfit for her attendance at her 818 pop-up at the Revolve event.

Emma Chamberlain added some practical touches to her Day One outfit—namely her vest and bag with many pockets. In case you won’t be in the desert at night this summer, you can opt for an Elena Velez number, but keep the pockets.

Teyana Taylor gave us wide pant energy—a shape that’s perfect to pair with a bikini top for summertime.

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Kali Uchis, who performed with Tyler the Creator, Don Toliver, and Omar Apollo, gave us all a lesson in how to style micro-mini skirts. Matching denim boots perfected the look, while perfect-for-summer butterfly accessories adorned her outfit and hair.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Omar Apollo paired his classic denim and white t-shirt with an accessory borrowed from your abuelita: the silk scarf. If you’re dreaming of the Italian coast, a watercolor floral Prada scarf to adorn your head feels appropriate; for a more versatile pick, this two-toned Toteme piece can perform double-duty as a head, neck, or shoulder scarf for those chillier summer nights.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Statement boots are front and center at the festival every year, even in the desert heat—with models like Adut Akech and Shanina Shaik both kicking it in black, Western-style boots, and Amelia Gray in a lace-up combat boot. For a summer in the city, a shorter, Western-adjacent boot will suffice, unless you’re a year-round tall boot enthusiast, in which case Ann Demeulemeester will suit your fancy.