18 Stylish Skirts to Wear This Summer

From mod minis to party-ready maxi styles—and everything in between.

by Julia McClatchy
Grace Lyell wears an Issey Miyake coat; Salvatore Ferragamo cardigan; Terrence Zhou skirt; Kenzo leggings; Alberta Ferretti boots. Photographed by Isabelle Wenzel, styled by Raphael Hirsch for W Magazine, Volume 6, 2021.

Ever since Miu Miu sent a parade of pleated micro minis down the runway—and the likes of Hunter Schafer and Saweetie have been seen wearing them—we’ve been looking at skirts with fresh eyes. And after a long winter of cozy ensembles, the idea of pulling on something airy, easy and leg-baring feels just right. This season’s best styles range from short and sweet (see: mod numbers from Prada and Courrèges and a festive floral piece from Marni) to full-length dazzlers, like Proenza Schouler’s swishy fringe and The Row’s white cotton poplin midi. With months of sunny days—and summer vacations—ahead, check out our picks for the chicest skirts of the moment.

Stylish Mini Skirts

Micro-minis dominated the Spring 2022 runways, where they were paired with both midriff-baring tops and prim jackets, proving how versatile the style is. Go for something mod and tailored for an easy daytime look, or a sheer ruffled number for evening.

Courrèges knitted mini skirt
$590
Farfetch
Bottega VenetaGreen Wool Mini Skirt
$1,350
Miaou Micro Mini Skirt
$155
FWRD
BlumarinePink Silk Mini Skirt
$870
$653
Balenciaga Side-slit denim mini skirt
€750
Matches Fashion
Prada Silk and wool miniskirt
$1,690
Prada

Versatile Midi Skirts

Always chic, easy and flattering, the midi skirt is a summer wardrobe essential. Pair one with a cropped tank top for a pulled-together weekend look or a crisp blouse for a day at the office.

Jacquemus Vela layered-waist linen pencil skirt
€380
Matches Fashion
Loewe Blur print tube skirt in cotton
$890
Loewe
KNWLSBlack Silk Midi Skirt
$930
Miu Miu Gingham check midi-skirt
$1,320
Miu Miu
Dries Van NotenOrange Viscose Midi Skirt
$180
The Row Ruth pintucked poplin midi skirt
€2,240
Matches Fashion

Party-Ready Maxi Skirts

Far from boring, this season’s best full-length styles run the gamut from cocktail chic to black-tie appropriate. Try a sheer netted style over a short slip for an instant cool-girl party look.

Aya Muse Wollemi sheer maxi skirt
$920
Moda Operandi
Bernadette Emily silk crepe skirt
€425
Matches Fashion
Proenza Schouler Textured knit fringe skirt
$2,490
Proenza Schouler
Peter Do mid-length skirt
$932
Farfetch
Rick OwensBlack Mesh Lupo Skirt
$635

