18 Stylish Skirts to Wear This Summer

Ever since Miu Miu sent a parade of pleated micro minis down the runway—and the likes of Hunter Schafer and Saweetie have been seen wearing them—we’ve been looking at skirts with fresh eyes. And after a long winter of cozy ensembles, the idea of pulling on something airy, easy and leg-baring feels just right. This season’s best styles range from short and sweet (see: mod numbers from Prada and Courrèges and a festive floral piece from Marni) to full-length dazzlers, like Proenza Schouler’s swishy fringe and The Row’s white cotton poplin midi. With months of sunny days—and summer vacations—ahead, check out our picks for the chicest skirts of the moment.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stylish Mini Skirts

Micro-minis dominated the Spring 2022 runways, where they were paired with both midriff-baring tops and prim jackets, proving how versatile the style is. Go for something mod and tailored for an easy daytime look, or a sheer ruffled number for evening.

Versatile Midi Skirts

Always chic, easy and flattering, the midi skirt is a summer wardrobe essential. Pair one with a cropped tank top for a pulled-together weekend look or a crisp blouse for a day at the office.

Party-Ready Maxi Skirts

Far from boring, this season’s best full-length styles run the gamut from cocktail chic to black-tie appropriate. Try a sheer netted style over a short slip for an instant cool-girl party look.

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.