The Top Spring 2022 Trends Straight From the Runways
byW Staff
The best looks from the spring 2022 runways have been defined by unexpected twists on classic shapes and techniques. Capes, an old-school outerwear staple, have been transformed into evening gowns by Thom Browne, Rodarte, and Fendi, who rendered the voluminous shapes in architectural organza and flowing, embellished silks. Crochet, in the hands of Altuzzara and Alejandra Alonso Rojas, shed its crafty association and became sleek and sensual. Fringe got supersized; early 19th century sailor-inspired tailoring appeared on ultra-contemporary ensembles, and designers like LaQuan Smith and Molly Goddard created ladylike ensembles out of sheer fabrics—proving you can be prim and sexy all at once. The pull of the early 2000s remains irresistible, showing up in the form of cocktail-ready blouses, shimmering pastels and bared midriffs. Here, your definitive guide to the trends that will rule the next season.