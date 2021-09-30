The best looks from the spring 2022 runways have been defined by unexpected twists on classic shapes and techniques. Capes, an old-school outerwear staple, have been transformed into evening gowns by Thom Browne, Rodarte, and Fendi, who rendered the voluminous shapes in architectural organza and flowing, embellished silks. Crochet, in the hands of Altuzzara and Alejandra Alonso Rojas, shed its crafty association and became sleek and sensual. Fringe got supersized; early 19th century sailor-inspired tailoring appeared on ultra-contemporary ensembles, and designers like LaQuan Smith and Molly Goddard created ladylike ensembles out of sheer fabrics—proving you can be prim and sexy all at once. The pull of the early 2000s remains irresistible, showing up in the form of cocktail-ready blouses, shimmering pastels and bared midriffs. Here, your definitive guide to the trends that will rule the next season.

Early Aughts Redux | Tom Ford Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Blumarine Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Cape-Gown Hybrids | Rodarte Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thom Browne Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sophisticated Crochet | Altuzarra Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Gabriela Hearst Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Major Fringe | Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vaquera Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

JW Anderson Courtesy of JW Anderson

Sailor-Inspired Details | House of Aama Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tory Burch Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Batsheva Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer and Ladylike | LaQuan Smith Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Molly Goddard Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard