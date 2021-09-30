FASHION

The Top Spring 2022 Trends Straight From the Runways

by W Staff

The best looks from the spring 2022 runways have been defined by unexpected twists on classic shapes and techniques. Capes, an old-school outerwear staple, have been transformed into evening gowns by Thom Browne, Rodarte, and Fendi, who rendered the voluminous shapes in architectural organza and flowing, embellished silks. Crochet, in the hands of Altuzzara and Alejandra Alonso Rojas, shed its crafty association and became sleek and sensual. Fringe got supersized; early 19th century sailor-inspired tailoring appeared on ultra-contemporary ensembles, and designers like LaQuan Smith and Molly Goddard created ladylike ensembles out of sheer fabrics—proving you can be prim and sexy all at once. The pull of the early 2000s remains irresistible, showing up in the form of cocktail-ready blouses, shimmering pastels and bared midriffs. Here, your definitive guide to the trends that will rule the next season.

Early Aughts Redux | Tom Ford
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Blumarine
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Cape-Gown Hybrids | Rodarte
Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Thom Browne
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sophisticated Crochet | Altuzarra
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Gabriela Hearst
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Major Fringe | Proenza Schouler
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Vaquera
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
JW Anderson
Courtesy of JW Anderson
Sailor-Inspired Details | House of Aama
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tory Burch
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Batsheva
Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sheer and Ladylike | LaQuan Smith
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Molly Goddard
Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Simone Rocha
Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha