W Shop | F.A.Q.

On W Shop you’ll find the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. And with our secure in-article checkout experience, it’s never been easier to score these must-haves for yourself.

So, how does it all work? From how to purchase to shipping and returns, find everything you need to know below.

How do I make a purchase on W Shop?

Instead of clicking out to multiple retailers, you can shop all of the products you see right within the shoppable article you’re reading. Simply click on any item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that? Orders are processed through our partner Tipser to provide a seamless shopping experience.

W may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through W Shop articles.

What payment methods are accepted?

All major credit cards are accepted, as well as Apple Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay.

How can I track my order?

After checking out, you’ll receive a confirmation email with all the details of your purchase. Your tracking number will also be sent to your email once your order has shipped.

Where will my items ship from?

Your items will ship directly from the individual merchants and brands. Because of this, your items may arrive separately.

How much is shipping?

We love free shipping just as much as you do, but W Shop’s shipping rates do vary by brand and merchant.

How can I make a return?

Didn’t love your purchase as much as you thought you would? Fill out a return form here within 14 days of its arrival.

Questions about your order? Email our order processing partner Tipser at support@tipser.com. You’ll receive a response within 24 hours.