While Kim Kardashian has been dabbling in the color wheel a little more lately after months of one all-black ensemble after another, for one fashion critic, it’s not enough. And this isn’t someone Kardashian can simply mute on Instagram or block on Twitter, this critic lives in her house. During a recent chat at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, Kardashian revealed her 8-year-old daughter always has a lot to say about her mom’s outfit choices.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” Granted, West hasn’t even hit double digits yet and she’s already styling shoots for Vogue, so Kardashian probably shouldn’t brush off her daughter’s opinions so quickly, and it sounds like she isn’t.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kardashian recalled. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’” Now, North, we can’t expect perfection, let’s at least give your mom some credit for trying.

It seems the look in question may be an all pink ensemble Kardashian posted on her Instagram just this week, which features a latex crop top, matching pants, and thigh-high pink pointed-toe boots. On top, Kardashian wore a pink Balenciaga parka with, yup, black lining. Hey, it’s time you learned you can’t win them all North. Sometimes, you just have to enjoy those small victories.