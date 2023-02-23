Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, are 15, and to celebrate the milestone, the singer took to Instagram to provide a glimpse into their lives over the last decade and a half. On Wednesday, Lopez shared a slideshow featuring photos and videos, fittingly set to Taylor Swift’s song, “Fifteen.”

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the post. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever.”

The video features many sweet moments of Lopez with her two kids, which she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. There are shots of both Emme and Max performing, including the moment when Emme joined Lopez on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020. Ben Affleck also makes an appearance, in a photo where Max is seen asleep in his arms, and in a group pic of the four of them around a dinner table.

Instagram/@jlo

Along with Emme and Max, Affleck and Lopez’s blended family also includes the three kids Affleck shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner— Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. All the children seem to get along well and have been spotted together multiple times. Following their wedding last year, the whole family headed to Europe. “Their kids are feeling more united as a family since the Vegas wedding and they are all super excited to see what the future holds for all of them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the kids’ relationships with each other at the time of the nuptials. “They all get along really well.”