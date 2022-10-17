Hedi Slimane Taps Into His Photo Archives For Meet Me in the Bathroom

Hedi Slimane is dipping into his rock ‘n’ roll photography archives. The designer and creative director of Celine—who launched a photographic blog called Hedi Slimane Diary in 2006—has partnered with the new film Meet Me in the Bathroom on a limited-edition concert poster to celebrate the movie’s upcoming releases in New York City and Los Angeles. Directed by British filmmaking duo Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern and based upon music journalist Lizzy Goodman’s non-fiction book of the same name, Meet Me in the Bathroom chronicles the revival of New York rock in the mid 2000s—a movement helmed by bands like The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem. Slimane was there for it all, attending shows at The Troubadour in West Hollywood and frequenting dive bars in the Lower East Side with the likes of Julian Casablancas—and he documented key moments from behind his lens.

A handful of photographs captured by Slimane between 2001 and 2011 have been cut up and pasted back together for the poster, in a DIY style meant to evoke the mood of what’s now being called the Indie Sleaze era. Black and white shots of a roadie’s gear, shimmering tinsel, and a torn American flag act as a time capsule, dredging up memories of that unprecedented 10 years during which modern rock music was born right in the heart of New York City—for the first time in decades.

Photographed by Hedi Slimane

Slimane’s connection to rock ‘n’ roll (and his affinity for marrying music and fashion in general) has been well-documented: since being appointed to his position in 2012, the designer has called upon Kim Gordon, Courtney Love, Chuck Berry, and Joni Mitchell to participate in Celine’s Music Projects campaigns. He’s also championed many an up-and-coming act, putting his money behind Gracie Abrams, The Drums, and many more artists. But when we think of Slimane, we can’t help but be transported back to the Noughties, when rock stars lived in warehouses and partied endlessly in the classic Hedi Slimane look: weathered leather perfecto jackets, super skinny jeans, and statement boots ripe for the dance floor.