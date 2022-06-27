To say that Lisa, the K-pop superstar who fronts the group Blackpink, causes a stir wherever she goes, feels like an understatement—especially given her attendance at Hedi Slimane's latest Celine menswear show, which took place in Paris Sunday night. According to a report from WWD, when Lisa and BTS’s Kim Taehyung—known by his moniker “V”—arrived to sit front row at the spring 2023 presentation, a crowd of thousands that had assembled on Avenue de New York rose up in a chorus of screams and chants so loud that even LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault ventured outside the Palais de Tokyo to see what the fuss was about. (He and LVMH Group CEO Sidney Toledano then proceeded to take videos on their phones of the hubbub.)

The hordes of fans and passersby who'd congregated on the street to get a glimpse of Lisa found the superstar in an all-black ensemble that, while at face value seemed understated, had its own subtle flair upon closer inspection. The star wore a head-to-toe look from Slimane’s fall 2022 Celine collection, “Dans Paris,” which debuted in May this year. And although Lisa walked in that show, she chose a different look to attend the spring 2023 menswear presentation: a pair of black trouser-like shorts that fell midway down her thigh, with a black leather belt whose golden buckle matched perfectly the chain strap on her Celine bag, black leather pointed-toed boots, and a shimmering sequined halter-neck blouse, which she paired with a black bra that peeked out of her open back. Her unmistakable blonde hair was fashioned this time with curtain bangs—the prevailing hair trend of the season—and long, wavy locks.

Her hairdo was pure Brigitte Bardot, the tendrils falling around her face seemingly a nod to the 1960s French actress.

The look from Celine’s fall 2022 collection, which Lisa wore to its spring 2023 menswear show. Courtesy of Celine

The event, which was also attended by Eddie Redmayne and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, was V's first public appearance since BTS announced it would be going on hiatus. For Lisa, it was just another day of sitting front row to take in some fabulous fashion.