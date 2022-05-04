Blackpink’s Lisa Stomps Through Paris For Celine’s Latest Runway Show

The Blackpink takeover of the fashion industry continues, and while none of the K-Pop group’s members made it onto the Met Gala red carpet this year, they remain in the good graces of the world’s top brands. On Wednesday, Hedi Slimane revealed the latest collection for Celine in a 13-minute long video featuring some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks, and the brand’s global ambassador, Lisa, was front and center.

For Celine’s women’s winter 2022 collection, titled Dans Paris, Slimane staged runway shows in both The Hôtel National des Invalides and the Salons D’Apparat in the Hôtel de la Marine. Models can be soon walking through the gilded rooms of the historic buildings, contrasted by shots in a modern-looking sound stage, the video cutting together perfectly for a seamless runway-like experience.

Lisa showed off two looks from the collection, the first a silver sequined mini dress paired with black combat boots and a chain-link bag on her shoulder. Lisa’s blond bob paired perfectly with her sunglasses and attitude-heavy walk, perfectly encapsulating the cool girl French aesthetic for which Celine is known. The singer then came out again, this time in a double-breasted motorcycle jacket and leather mini skirt, once again proving her place among the other models in the video.

Youtube/Celine

This is Lisa’s second time walking in a show for Celine following her debut last year for the Spring 2022 collection. Lisa has been a global ambassador for the brand since September 2020, and has been featured in many of their campaigns since, including the recent ad for the brand’s new haute perfume. See the entire new Celine collection (and Lisa) in action in the video below: