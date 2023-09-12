There was a moment in the mid-2010s where Taylor Swift, seemingly, couldn’t travel anywhere without her “squad” of equally famous girlfriends. There was Selena Gomez, who regularly accompanied Swift on red carpets. Cara Delevingne and Blake Lively, too. And, of course, Gigi Hadid who recently supported the singer at her Eras tour in Los Angeles. Well, on Monday, Swift was back to her squad tendencies during a night out in New York City.

Swift stepped out in the Big Apple for a late night dinner at downtown hotspot Emilio's Ballato. The 33-year-old was seen sporting a blue knit mini dress that had varying lengths of stripes and a cinched waist. She paired the lightweight piece with a white leather crossbody and a coordinating pair of blue platform sandals. And while the ensemble was a signature Swift look, red lip included, her dinner guests were just as much of a topic of conversation.

Let’s start with Hadid who was pictured entering the eatery with Swift. For the most part, the model kept things simple in a black bandeau top that she tucked into a gray pair of slouchy jeans. Unlike Swift, she went with flats in the form of black leather loafers. While they looked seasonally opposed—Swift more leaning towards and Hadid veering into fall territory—there was another very famous attendee who seemed to be in a similar style mood as Swift.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Blake Lively, who made an entrance with her husband Ryan Reynolds, looked like she plucked a few pieces from Margot Robbie’s Barbie wardrobe. Like Swift, she opted for a light blue palette with a tweed overcoat and watercolor mini dress (both from Chanel’s spring/summer 1997 collection). She buttoned the jacket about halfway, which exposed the vintage print of her dress. She rounded things out with a mini Chanel bag and strappy pink heels, which perfectly matched her husband’s salmon button down.

ROKA / BACKGRID

Things didn’t stop there though, the four stars were also joined by original “squad” member Cara Delevingne as well as Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz—who all went in a more neutral direction with their ensembles. Still, we’re curious if Taylor and Blake matched their styles beforehand or if it was a fashion coincidence.