Shoe trends come and go, but the weird shoe is still going strong amongst celebrities. While these pairs do not possess style qualities of, say, the ugly shoe (we’re looking at you, Mschf boot), these left-of-center styles are turning traditional footwear shapes on their head. We’ve seen toy lacquered pumps and petal-heeled sandals at Loewe, Balenciaga’s furry stiletto moment, and Gucci’s Julia Roberts co-signed fringe party heels. Well, now, Dua Lipa has joined the weird shoe wars with her very own pair of Coperni grails.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of images, one of which stood out (literally) in particular. Her Coperni shoes, from designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant’s pre-fall 2024 collection, were designed like a traditional stiletto but were trimmed with star-shaped details that poked out from either side. Per the brand, the stilettos were inspired by the “science and technology of CERN,” or the The European Organization for Nuclear Research. To us, the shoes were more Patrick Star chic meets nuclear mastermind, but we digress.

The effect was weird, yes, an unexpected take on the beloved sling back pump. But, still, the pair didn’t seem too far removed from the pop sensation’s current style era of sleek, edgier pieces coupled with surprising design details—case in point: the custom Courrèges number, which featured chainmail hip cut-outs, that Dua wore to the Grammys over the weekend.

@dualipa

Dua hopped on another dressing trend by fashioning her black tights into pants. The star rounded out her look with an olive green cropped bomber and a silver statement ring. She seemed to be posing against some sort of white backdrop too—will we see this Coperni moment in DL3 promo?

While handfuls of fashion girls are currently leaning into the cherry red footwear trend—from Hailey Bieber to Emma Stone and Kylie Jenner—Dua looks quite comfortable slipping into her star-shaped Coperni pair. The French brand are known for their futuristic designs and even more experimental shoes, too. Clearly Dua isn’t the only one fascinated by these star stilettos, as her exact pair are currently sold-out across several retailers. And so it goes—the weird shoe wars continue.