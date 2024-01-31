Fashion girls jumpstarted this year by mixing up boardroom staples, and now, they’ve found another frontier within their office switch up. This week, Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber got down to business with the very same on-trend shoe pick—cherry red leather loafers from The Row.

Now, it’s no surprise that Stone and Bieber were pictured in pieces from The Row despite their otherwise divergent style. The Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand has been a big hit amongst the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and yes, Bieber herself. Their sleek loafers have been a hero piece too—but we’ve yet to really see this brighter color way take off. That is, until Stone and Bieber happened to wear the exact same pair within the span of hours.

Stone kicked things off at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, matching her statement loafers with an otherwise muted off-duty look. The Poor Things actress’ outfit was understated, yes, but her loafers were anything so—they brought an unexpected pop of red that perhaps only Stone’s flame-colored locks could achieve.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Row’s red shoe diaries notched another chapter with Bieber’s always desired co-sign. The Rhode founder pulled out the shoe during a his-and-hers outerwear moment with Justin.

@Justinbieber

Bieber’s outfit followed a similar formula as Stone’s, starting off with baggy denim and rounding out with an oversized Saint Laurent trench. The influencer has been a fan of The Row’s loafers before, mainly their classic all black color way, so her choice of the cherry shade isn’t so far removed from her usual leanings. After all, she did practically revitalize this very shade of cherry red last summer.

After dominating much of the previous year, largely in part due to brands such as The Row and Bottega Veneta, Quiet Luxury seems to be at a turning point amongst fashion girls. Some have leaned fully into the understated trend, while others have completely left it behind in favor of over-the-top stylings like the Mob Wife. Stone and Bieber’s loafers seem to have found the perfect balance between both of them—a timeless shape coupled with an extremely on-trend color.

