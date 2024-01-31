Hailey and Justin Bieber are intent on shutting down those “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” allegations. Yesterday, the lovebirds continued their recent string of leveled up couples dressing with a pair of looks that appeared to be from the exact same playbook.

Both Biebers followed a similar formula with their outfits: baggy pants, some version of statement outerwear, and a bold flat-soled shoe. But with a few key pieces, they each brought their own personal twists to their shared styles—something that’s becoming more constant within their joint appearances.

Justin went with a gray button down that he layered with a sherpa lined bomber jacket. The pop star added on a black hat and cargo pants and rounded out his look with two-toned dad sneakers. Hailey also got in on Justin’s outerwear experiment, though with a more much dramatic leather trench from Saint Laurent. The Rhode founder mixed in loose-fitting jeans and a white shirt undershirt and topped off her look with cherry red loafers from The Row.

@justinbieber

Justin also shared a sweet PDA pic with Hailey on Instagram, to which she commented “We’re cute.”

@justinbieber

Justin has never been overly formal within his personal style, so it makes sense that he brought a more casual edge here with the help of some supple outerwear and a statement sneaker. And while we know Hailey has recently filled her wardrobe with quirky mesh shoes and sheer party dresses, she’s just as comfortable in pieces that look like they’re plucked from her husband’s closet—like this leather Saint Laurent coat and oversized jeans. And, of course, she remained true to the leanings of her personal style with a pop of one of her favorite colors: cherry red.

The Biebers started their year out on the right foot—just a few weeks ago, they matched in his-and-her knits for a friend’s birthday party. Now, we’re not saying the couple’s matching style won’t hit any road bumps this year—like the viral mismatched moment they had at a Times Square Krispy Kreme back in August—but, so far, so good.