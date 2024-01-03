Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have left their après ski style in 2023. But don’t worry, the models have decided to offer up some fashion on the opposite side of the it girl spectrum. Over the weekend, the pair slipped into the perfect vacation dresses to ring in 2024 surrounded by special friends (more on that later) in Barbados.

Naturally, both Jenner and Bieber opted for sheer styles. Jenner, who shared a carousel of images to Instagram from her time on the island, dazzled in a gauzy maxi dress (from model Elsa Hosk’s line, Helsa) complete with ruffles, an ab-baring cut-out, and a dramatic train. The model pulled her hair up in a casual updo and accessorized her statement dress with drop earrings. Bieber also indulged in the see-through look, opting for a more simple all-white style that featured spaghetti straps and an open back.

“Years pass, and they seem faster and faster,” Jenner captioned her post, adding, “Presence and time is all I can ask for. So grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second [of] 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

While Jenner’s message is cryptic, she could be referring to her whirlwind year which saw her spark an unlikely romance with Bad Bunny. Although the pair reportedly split in December after less than a year of dating, sources confirmed that the Puerto Rican rapper rang in 2024 with Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and more on Sunday. In a clip posted by a guest, Bunny is heard saying “Happy New Year” in Spanish. Insiders later confirmed that things are platonic between the exes and that there is nothing going on between the pair “yet” following their breakup.

The model and musician first sparked romance rumors back in February before going their separate ways in the latter half of 2023. “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” a source explained to Entertainment Tonight. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”