Kendall Jenner Offers an Avant Garde Version of Après Ski Style

Kendall Jenner’s streak of cape coats has met its match. While the runway star has taken a liking to the dramatic silhouette in recent weeks, her outerwear leanings on Thursday were more monochrome sci-fi than “Quiet Luxury.” Jenner stepped out for the launch of FWRD’s pop-up store in Aspen, Colorado—she was named as the online retailer’s Creative Director last May so it makes sense she looked ready for business.

Usually, Aspen’s Après Ski climate tends to call for a heftier jacket like the Bottega Veneta one Jenner wore in L.A. However, she went with a black, almost bodycon kimono-inspired top that she belted at the waist. Her leggings, designed in a similar black metallic fabric, featured ruched detailing and a cut-out hemline. Instead of, say, ski boots or some sort of climate-appropriate footwear, Jenner slipped into chic black heels from The Row. Accessories were kept to a minimum as the model completed her look with bouncy waves and a glossy, nude lip.

BACKGRID

Jenner is a regular in Aspen, having worn everything from faux fur-trimmed coats, bootcut pants, and statement ear muffs during her time in the glamorous ski town. Her latest look, though, marks a continuing shift in her style. Nowadays, the model is more likely to lean into monochrome and simple silhouettes than some of the more experimental resort looks we’ve seen her in—like the fur-lined cowboy boots she wore at the start of this year.

More recently, the star continued her embrace of minimal, all black dressing as she substituted the Aspen cold for some Vegas heat. Jenner dazzled for the opening of the Fontainebleau hotel on Wednesday in a plunging, corseted slip dress that she paired with strappy sandal heels and a matching shoulder bag.

Aspen tends to be a wildly popular end of year destination for celebrities, so it’s more than likely that the Kardashian-Jenners will all make an appearance at one point or another. Whether Kendall continues her outerwear experiments or slips back into a cape coat remains to be seen.