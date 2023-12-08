Kendall Jenner is no stranger to understated luxury. She spent the majority of this summer slipping into labels like Khaite and The Row and more recently starred in Bottega Veneta’s paparazzi-style campaign (we knew her streak of full BV street style looks were too good to be true).

Needless to say, Jenner has proven herself to be a major proponent of “Quiet Luxury,” as the kids would say, And with, arguably, one of the luxe style’s originators recently launching her eponymous label, it seemed like the perfect time for the runway star to sport some Phoebe Philo.

Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week (where, ironically, she did some shopping at The Row) wearing a full look from Philo’s new collection. Her leather bomber jacket featured a roomy, oversized silhouette and high neckline. But the true focus of the piece was its poncho-like cape that wrapped around the front and back of the model. She paired it with a set of Philo’s loose-fitting white jeans. While it appears both of these items are sold-out, Jenner’s calf hair “Kit Cabas” bag is still available, if you can swing its $4,800 tag, that is. For the last luxe touch, the model rounded out her look with chic pointed-toe heels and black sunglasses.

BACKGRID

Philo, whose stint at Céline is still beloved by fashion minimalists, launched her collection at the end of October almost two years after she initially announced the news. The initial drop featured sleek leather coats, a range of handbags, sunglasses, and varied styles of tailored pants. At the end of November, Philo released a second range of forty items featuring polka dot pumps, even more leather outerwear, ski-goggle sunglasses, and wrap-style tops.

Although some have shown off their Philo hauls on TikTok (mostly bags and accessories), Jenner appears to be the first major celebrity co-sign of the brand. At Céline, Philo was never one to include celebrities in campaigns or on her runway, much preferring her chic set of muses like Daria Werbowy. Still, Jenner’s recent style has been entirely in keeping with Philo’s vision, so it makes sense she would be one to wear a full look from the label. Or, she’s secretly partaking in another street-style campaign à la Bottega Veneta.