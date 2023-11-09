THIS JUST IN

Balenciaga Taps Michelle Yeoh as Its Latest Brand Ambassador

Keeping up with the latest stars of the spring 2024 campaigns.

by W Staff
Photograph by Platon

That chill in the air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that likely means your dreams of spring and summer are stronger than ever. Enter: fashion’s spring 2024 campaigns, filled with enough warm weather clothing to dress you for an entire season. And of course, the products are just one small part of a good campaign. There’s also the star power involved, the art direction, the photography, all coming together to bring images to life. It takes a lot of work to build a world around a brand (especially one that will have you thinking about the sun rays of May and June during a snowy winter day). Already, many labels have succeeded in the task—like Balenciaga, which brought us into the warmth of a Parisian apartment for its Michelle Yeoh-fronted campaign. Or 3.1 Phillip Lim, which released on November 9 its first campaign in years, starring a diverse group of models in sleek, unapologetic shots. This is just the beginning, so check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.

Balenciaga
Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga killed two birds with one stone by using the announcement of Michelle Yeoh as the brand’s newest ambassador to also reveal their spring 2024 campaign. The appointment of Yeoh isn’t a surprising one: the actress has long been a friend of the house, and often wears Balenciaga for her red carpet appearances. The ambassadorship, then, will move the relationship toward a more official capacity, while promising exciting things to come between Yeoh and Balenciaga in the future.

“I am thrilled to join Balenciaga as a brand ambassador,” Yeoh said in a statement. “For me, fashion is a form of art. It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world. Wearing Balenciaga makes me value the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece. The brand embodies a sense of originality and relevance while always remaining true to its heritage as a couture atelier.”

Balenciaga
Courtesy of Balenciaga

Yeoh’s first task as ambassador? Taking on a starring role in the brand’s spring 2024 campaign alongside fellow ambassador Krit Amnuaydechkorn, and friends of the house including Eva Herzigova, Soo Joo Park, and Khadim Sock. In the images, the models stand in a chic Parisian apartment before open windows welcoming them into the City of Light. They show off looks from Balenciaga’s recent collection, as well as some iconic bags like Le Cagole Sling, 24/7, and the Monaco.

3.1 Phillip Lim
Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

For his first campaign in years, Phillip Lim kept it in the family—inviting three friends of the house into his Great Jones studio to star in his brand’s pre-spring 2024 campaign. Inspired by the theme of identity, Teddy Quinlivan, Eleanor Simon, and Ubikwist Magazine editor-in-chief Giannie Couji are front and center in these simplistic, yet powerful images.

3.1 Phillip Lim
Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

Classics are at play in the form of trench coats and wide-leg jeans—but the real star of the show is the brand’s new “ID” bag. Couji shows off the design in silver, grasping it tight as a clutch and slinging it over her jean jacket as a crossbody. A rounded-square shape, the handbag features hardware modeled after vintage ID bracelets favored by Lim.