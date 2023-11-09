Balenciaga Taps Michelle Yeoh as Its Latest Brand Ambassador

That chill in the air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that likely means your dreams of spring and summer are stronger than ever. Enter: fashion’s spring 2024 campaigns, filled with enough warm weather clothing to dress you for an entire season. And of course, the products are just one small part of a good campaign. There’s also the star power involved, the art direction, the photography, all coming together to bring images to life. It takes a lot of work to build a world around a brand (especially one that will have you thinking about the sun rays of May and June during a snowy winter day). Already, many labels have succeeded in the task—like Balenciaga, which brought us into the warmth of a Parisian apartment for its Michelle Yeoh-fronted campaign. Or 3.1 Phillip Lim, which released on November 9 its first campaign in years, starring a diverse group of models in sleek, unapologetic shots. This is just the beginning, so check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.