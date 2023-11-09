Balenciaga Taps Michelle Yeoh as Its Latest Brand Ambassador

Balenciaga killed two birds with one stone by using the announcement of Michelle Yeoh as the brand’s newest ambassador to also reveal their spring 2024 campaign. The appointment of Yeoh isn’t a surprising one: the actress has long been a friend of the house, and often wears Balenciaga for her red carpet appearances. The ambassadorship, then, will move the relationship toward a more official capacity, while promising exciting things to come between Yeoh and Balenciaga in the future.

“I am thrilled to join Balenciaga as a brand ambassador,” Yeoh said in a statement. “For me, fashion is a form of art. It’s not just about a dress but about self-expression, how you feel in the dress, and the values you embody wearing it; it is a way to communicate my work and who I am to the world. Wearing Balenciaga makes me value the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece. The brand embodies a sense of originality and relevance while always remaining true to its heritage as a couture atelier.”