Kendall Jenner has a talent for turning even the most mundane of tasks into a head-turning event. And while picking up bread while wearing no pants and pumping gas in Bottega Veneta boots were up there in terms of shock factor, her recent appearance might outrank them all. On Tuesday, the model was photographed walking her Doberman in Beverly Hills—and the resulting image looks straight out of a high fashion editorial, or even, a split second from one of her runway appearances.

Jenner was seen walking the pup, named Pyro, while wearing a gray Bottega Veneta trench coat that she belted into a maxi dress. The piece featured layered detailing near the collar as well as black buttons down the front. Underneath, designed in a green and yellow knit, the collar of what seemed to be a fair isle sweater poked out. Jenner finished the look off with tinted retro sunglasses, drop earrings, and mauve knee-high boots.

BACKGRID

Like most non-supermodels, Jenner usually slips into some sort of athleisure look or slide-on shoe to walk her pooch, so it’s safe to assume she was on her way to some sort of business meeting or get together. In any case, the resulting image was rather picturesque, almost runway-like. In fact, that’s something Jenner and her dog have some practice in—the model snapped photos of herself with Pyro in support of Riccardo Tisci’s socially distanced Burberry collection back in 2021. That same year, Jenner allowed sister Kylie to use Pyro as a companion for a striking selfie she posted to Instagram. How sweet!

@kendalljenner

The bond between model and dog has long been documented—photographers like Chris von Wangenheim and Helmut Newton made a habit of pairing pups with muses in a selection of their most famous editorials (some more extreme than others). Even Tisci created perhaps the most recognizable dog design during his tenure at Givenchy.

The designer debuted a hand painted Rottweiler motif for his 2011 menswear show and reproduced dozens of similar accessories throughout his tenure at the brand—all of which were seen on stars like Rihanna, Nicole Richie and, you guessed it, Jenner throughout the mid 2010s. Whether she’s posing with them, walking them, or (sort of) wearing them, Jenner sure loves her pups.