Maybe the sign of a true model (or at least a true fashion girl) is the ability to turn any mundane task into a high-fashion, photoshoot-worthy moment. I mean, who says you can’t wear off-the-runway pieces to the grocery store, the laundromat, or the vet? Even fueling up your car can become fabulous with the right attitude and styling. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who was spotted at the gas station on Wednesday, looking more put-together than most of us do for a day at the office.

The model stopped at a gas station in Calabasas to fill up her white Range Rover after a day of promoting her tequila brand, 818, in Los Angeles. But while she went simple for her visit to the Total Wine store—wearing a cropped white top and charcoal gray trousers—she really pulled out all the stops for her gas station adventure. Although she was riding shotgun, Jenner popped out of the car to fill it up (and grab a drink inside), possibly only to show off her look. Because boy, does it deserve to be shown off. The model wore a full, flouncy, navy shirt dress cinched at the waist with a peplum and contrast white stitching. If she’d paired the piece with brown boots, it would have perhaps gone too far in the category of a cowgirl Halloween costume, so Jenner made the smart decision to make an unexpected statement with her footwear and threw on the blue and yellow woven, over-the-knee Canalazzo boots from Bottega Veneta. The 27-year-old has been wearing the Italian label designed by Matthieu Blazy a lot lately, most recently donning a gold sequined dress from the brand to her sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID

With the choice of these conspicuous leather boots, Jenner tip-toes into a slightly louder version of luxury than the typically understated wardrobe looks for which she is best known. It’s an interesting way for the model to distinguish herself from her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who’s currently making moves in the world of “stealth wealth” with the announcement of her upcoming clothing line, Khy. In the past, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been very supportive of their family members’ respective business ventures, so we will have to wait and see if the next time Kendall is low on gas, she emerges from her Rover out in a Khy faux leather trench.