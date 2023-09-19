After bundling up in a yellow trench coat fit for Monday’s rainy weather, Kendall Jenner was already back to her leggy ways the following afternoon. On Tuesday, the model was spotted in New York City, where the weather has recently been cycling through several different moods, rocking an oversized pinstripe button down and nothing else—and with her rumored, semi-confirmed romance with Bad Bunny dominating the headlines, we can’t help but ask: could this be one of Benito’s shirts?

Whether Bunny loaned the shirt or not, Jenner made it entirely her own. She left a few buttons at the top and bottom open and rolled up the sleeves to rest just above her elbows. Unsurprisingly, the model brought along her signature accessories to take things in a more elevated direction. She opted for a pair of leather loafers as well as her favored black sunglasses. Her only jewelry additions came in the form of a thin gold bangle and dainty earrings. In her arm, though, Jenner carried what’s quickly becoming a defining addition to many of her recent looks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner brought along the Maeve Weekender tote bag from stealth wealth, it-girl favorite Khaite. Like the majority of the label’s designs, the piece was sans logo and flashy detailing—it featured only a gold zipper traveling up the front. Instead of holding it by the straps, the star turned into an extremely large clutch of sorts by bundling it up in her arm.

And while Jenner has sported heaps of Khaite’s pieces in the past—like a sequined gown and their cult-favorite clogs—it seems like she’s making a habit of carrying the leather tote recently. Over the weekend, the 27-year-old again donned the piece in a more traditional, top handle way (though this time, she did have pants on).

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner and Bad Bunny have been causing quite the buzz, and while they won’t confirm or deny their relationship, the couple has been pulling out all kinds of coordinated looks. On Sunday, the pair put on their black tie best for a night out, and just a few days prior, attempted to shy away from paparazzi in matching sweatsuits. Though the jury is still out on whether Jenner’s recent button down was actually hers, she seems to have mastered the “Boyfriend” look regardless.