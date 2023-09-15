Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Date Night Wardrobe Is As Simple As They Come

Just days after Bad Bunny said he’s not “interested in clarifying anything” about his relationship with Kendall Jenner, the rumored couple popped up on the streets of New York on Thursday. And if you look closely enough, yes, that’s Bunny hidden underneath a Yankees baseball hat and a face-obscuring scarf. He must’ve been feeling shy!

While, from time to time, the pair have opted for rather glitzy looks for their date nights, this time, they kept things rather comfortable. Usually, many Hollywood couples suffer from “Overdressed girlfriend, underdressed boyfriend,” syndrome (ahem, the Biebers) but Jenner and Bunny looked rather cohesive.

Jenner stepped out in an olive green crewneck hoodie that hung loosely next to her wide-legged black pants. She added in another casual it-girl staple in the form of black ballet flats complete with a simple silver strap. The model carried a sizable leather tote bag and put on a pair of thin black sunglasses to protect from paparazzi flashes. Bunny also had his own interesting way of keeping himself incognito (does he realize he’s dating a member of one of the most recognizable families, though?)

ROKA / BACKGRID

Like Jenner, Bunny sported some black frames which added to the stealthy hat-scarf combination. He also kept things casual in an oversized navy sweater and sweatpants that pooled next to his brown suede boots. To complete the look, the 29-year-old carried a logo-heavy Gucci clutch, which he seems to be taking a particular liking to.

The night prior, he and Jenner grabbed a bite to eat at NYC hotspot Carbone. The Puerto Rican rapper wore the same Gucci clutch and hat-scarf look, this time, paired with a pinstripe button down and black jeans. Jenner appeared decidedly more dressed up than her afternoon ensemble, opting for a silk shirt, low-rise pants, and leather heel boots.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Bunny and Jenner have been the subject of relationship rumors since as early as February when they were spotted getting cozy by gossip account DeuxMoi. Despite several sources alleging that things are becoming “more serious,” the couple themselves have been rather guarded about confirming the veracity of these reports.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” Bunny told Vanity Fair. “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” he added, refering to the media’s speculation of their relationship. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”