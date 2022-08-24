To say that clogs are the hot new fall shoe trend would be an egregious falsehood. For one thing, the backless shoes have literally been around for almost a thousand years, dating back to the early 13th century in the Netherlands. Even in modern times, however, clogs have experienced their fair share of fame. In the ‘70s, they had quite the resurgence, becoming one of the most popular styles of the decade. Over the past few years, they’ve been facing a similar comeback, with brands like Simon Miller providing new, modern takes on the classic look. Now, though, as summer begins to wind down, and we prepare to wear our strappy sandals for the last time, good ol’ classic clogs are seeming like a perfect substitute for summer footwear during those transitional weather days.

It helps that clogs are currently being championed by street style stars like Kendall Jenner and the ultimate fashion couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Jenner has been a fan of clogs for awhile, but her recent “normal shoe” push has led her to embrace comfort without compromising style. For an outing in Los Angeles earlier this week, that meant opting for some heelless Khaite clogs, with a classic cork base. Jenner paired the shoes with a toned-down look featuring black, straight-leg Levis, a cropped tee, and her favorite shoulder bag from The Row. While perhaps a month ago, Jenner would have opted to pair this look with the two-strap Arizona Birkenstocks, it’s becoming time to cover up those toes for autumn, making the clogs a perfect choice.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And while Jenner proved clogs work perfectly with a simple, running out for lunch look, Rihanna is here to show them off in the context of a more maximalist aesthetic. On Tuesday night, the singer headed out in NYC with her boyfriend, Rocky. For the outing, Rihanna opted to wear oversized green and black checkered corduroy trousers from Marni, a vintage TLC Fanmail Chargers jersey, and a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag. There was already a lot going on with this look, but Rihanna never misses an opportunity to add more. For footwear, then, she opted for the Gucci x Adidas clogs released earlier this year, featuring the Adidas logo printed on the toe of each shoe.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

The shoes have Rocky’s approval as well. The rapper wore them just last week with a similarly maximalist look, warming them up for his girlfriend, and once again proving their couple style is completely unmatched.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Chances are, as the weather begins to cool, you’re going to see these backless bad boys a lot more on celebs and the fashion sect alike. So whether you’re interested in a heelless style, the rubber take, or the good old classic wooden ones, it might be time to invest in some clogs.

It’s time to get yourself a pair of clogs:

