Transitioning between seasons can be tricky. You’re forced to accept summer is coming to an end, plus it’s also when allergies are at their peak, and one must decide if wearing a sweater—even with shorts—will leave you feeling cozy or, possibly more likely, sweaty and regretful. Luckily, though it’s still only mid-August, Kendall Jenner is ahead of the seasonal transition curve, and she’s providing a lesson on how to enter fall in style.

On Monday, Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles, and while her outfit screamed, “I’m ready for the beach,” her shoes provided a different story. The model wore a tiny black bandeau top, which she paired with a black and blue silk wrap skirt from The Row. Jenner then accessorized with a black shoulder bag and loafers, both also from the brand. One would expect someone to pair this outfit with strappy sandals, considering the airy nature of the skirt, but instead, Jenner opted for juxtaposition.

Jenner is far from the only person ready for fall. On Sunday, knit-lover Katie Holmes stepped out in a full on wool sweater. Like Jenner, though, Holmes paired the fall-ready piece with something more seasonally appropriate in the form of light weight cargo pants. So, if you’re looking to start incorporating more autumnal pieces into your wardrobe already, take a cue from these two ladies—it’s all about balance.

Get Kendall’s transitional look:

