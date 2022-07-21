The world is facing an unprecedented heatwave at the moment, but you wouldn’t know that from the way celebrities are dressing. Ana de Armas is layering up in a school girl uniform, Joey King is wearing a long-sleeve knit jumpsuit, and Katie Holmes is out here literally wrapped in a blanket. It’s enough to make you sweat just looking at them, but hey Holmes didn’t earn her spot as a top street style star without taking a few risks.

On Wednesday, Holmes stepped out in NYC to head to Good Morning America. For the appearance, the actress wore a full look from Chloé—a striped, cashmere maxi dress with a matching, oversized shawl, which fell off her shoulders while she walked (honestly, probably to give them a bit of relief). Holmes then paired the look with some comfy-looking, Nama sneakers from the brand, perfect for running around the city.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The look is almost like the evolution of her viral Khaite sweater set from 2019, and just like that one, there’s a good chance everyone will be copying this outfit in no time, though they might wait until the fall to recreate it, when the temperature drops a tad. In defense of Holmes, she was likely entering a very well-air conditioned studio when wearing this, but the ironic part is she actually tool the shawl off during her interview on GMA.

Holmes is currently busy promoting her new movie, Alone Together, which she also happened to have directed. Later in the day, Holmes sat down with Seth Meyers on his late night show to discuss the film further. She seemed to be climate confused for that appearance as well, considering she chose a black turtleneck and color-blocked, below-the-knee leather skirt (another Chloé piece) for the show. And while summer leather is definitely in, combined with the rest of Holmes’ looks, we can’t help but think the actress just doesn’t have a weather app on her phone. Someone download Dark Skies for her ASAP.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

