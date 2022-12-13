The snow has begun to fall, lights are decorating every tree, and the Jenners are in Aspen. It truly is wintertime. Over the weekend, Kendall and Kylie Jenner headed to the ski town in order to enjoy some hot chocolate, hit the slopes, and of course, show off some looks, and the sisters did just that. Over the past few days, Kendall and Kylie have stepped out in everything from suede fringe coats to vinyl bikinis, providing an immense amount of chalet chic inspiration as you plan for your own respective winter getaways.

On Sunday, after touching down in Colorado, Kendall and Kylie went for a stroll around town, while showing off their own separate personal styles. For the jaunt, Kendall kept things fairly tonal in a dark brown Jonathan Simkhai wool fringe coat. She layered it atop a turtleneck and flared leather pants, and finished off the ensemble with pointed toe boots, a suede Khaite tote bag, and leather woven Bottega Veneta gloves. Kylie, meanwhile, went for a slightly more attention-grabbing ensemble. That’s thanks mostly to her white, faux fur-covered bomber jacket from The Attico. She paired it with some green-tinted embroidered leather pants from the brand, and finished off the look with the Loewe Paddle boots.

Then, it was time for some relaxation, and the girl once again proved they have different ways of going about things. Kylie stripped down into a black vinyl Good American bikini for a dip in the hot tup, opting for shearling Loewe boots to keep her feet warm.

Kendall’s downtime, meanwhile, was more fitting for the model as she seemed to take advantage of the gorgeous mountain views and got a few photos for the ‘Gram. She shared the resulting shots out in the snow, in which she was wearing a green padded leather bomber jacket from the Loewe fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the coat with jeans and what can only be described as a fur cowboy hat. Pamela Anderson would no doubt approve.

And that brings us to Monday, when the sisters were out and about together again. This time, it was Kylie who opted for the more casual look. She stepped out in bootcut jeans, a white, collared top, and a leather trench coat, topping things off with a fur bucket hat. Kendall, meanwhile, based her look around her Stella McCartney faux leather and shearling coat, which she once again wore with a turtleneck, black bootcut pants, and pointed-toe boots.

So, whether you want to go casual, glam, amp up the fur, or just strip down to a bikini during your next snow vacation, Kendall and Kylie have you covered. And yes, between all the pap walks, hot tub hangs, and photo sessions, they still found time to get in a few runs on the mountain. But we all know, that’s really not why you go to Aspen these days, right?

