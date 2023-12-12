While Kendall Jenner might have been fixated on the pantsless look for some time, now, it looks like the supermodel has found a new winter obsession in luxe cape coats. After debuting an edgy leather bomber from Phoebe Philo’s debut collection last week, Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday wearing what one could call the older sister version of that very coat.

Jenner stepped out in a reworked khaki trench from Bottega Veneta. The piece featured a traditional silhouette down below that the model cinched with a fabric belt. Up top, though, things took a major twist. Instead of classic button closures, the midsection of the piece featured a dramatic draped detail that floated into a layered cape. Her sleeves were also fairly oversized which only added to the unique silhouette of the coat.

The runway star has been a champion of minimalist styles recently wearing everything from The Row to Khaite and, of course, Bottega Veneta (she starred in their paparazzi-themed campaign). And while Jenner’s pair of cape coats, like the rest of her wardrobe, have arrived in muted color ways and sans logo, they appear to be a growing favorite for her.

BACKGRID

For the rest of her look, Jenner continued her embrace of earth tones with a brown padded clutch from the Italian brand. She appeared to be wearing nothing underneath the Bottega trench, opting to round out the ensemble with sheer tights and matching leather heels. Jenner is the latest star to indulge in structural outerwear—earlier this month, Dua Lipa showed off a khaki trench coat complete with a built-in scarf. But the 28-year-old’s coats seem to be defined by superwoman-like capes.

Just last week, the model co-signed Philo’s new offerings during a Beverly Hills shopping spree. In addition to the black bomber, Jenner also tried on the British designer’s loose-fitting jeans and calf hair “Kit Cabas” bag. Anywhere and anything Jenner does these days turns into a runway, so it’s always intriguing to see what designers she decides slips into next. And although temperatures in Los Angeles are usually fairly temperate right about now, Jenner’s crusade of cape coats doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.