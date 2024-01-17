Hailey & Justin Bieber Share a Kiss In His-and-Her Knits

Some rightly point that the longer couples stay together, the more they start to resemble one another. Well, despite a few hiccups along the way, Hailey and Justin Bieber have shared a similar passion for many of the same fashion items over the course of their relationship. There’s been matching puffer coats, an almost identical date night denim moment, and that time Hailey raided Justin’s closet and turned his underwear into part of her outfit. Put simply: you’ll be hard pressed to find a couple who understands each other’s personal style like the Biebers do.

On Wednesday, the couple continued to show off their joint style (amid bouts of PDA) during Lori Harvey’s recent birthday dinner. In photos posted to Instagram, Justin shared sweet snaps from the night in which he and Hailey slipped into his-and-her knitwear. The singer opted for baggy monochrome look consisting of a fuzzy, v-neck sweater and flared black pants. He rounded things out with a backwards Balenciaga baseball and slipped into patent leather combat boots.

Hailey also had some fun with knits, too. The Rhode founder cut a rather leggy display in an Arakii sweater dress that she layered with sheer tights underneath. She accessorized things rather simply with a claw hair clip, cuff earrings from Mega Jewelry, and pointed-toe Saint Laurent slingback heels for some extra edge.

@justinbieber

“Wonderful celebration of a wonderful woman,” Justin captioned the carousel of images which featured several shots of the couple and candle-lit dinner. Harvey, who turned 27, slipped into a green sheer mini dress complete with cut-out detailing.

@justinbieber

The Biebers seem to have continued their streak of couples fashion so far this year. The pair rang in 2024 in Barbados (with cameos from Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny)—though we didn’t get a look at Justin’s outfit, Hailey dazzled in a sheer LaQuan Smith dress that perfectly matched Jenner’s see-through maxi. Just a few days ago, the Biebers stepped out in Los Angeles wearing oversized outfits for a breakfast date.

Earlier in the fall, Hailey and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with an homage to their shared couples style. Though they might not be per say “matching” all the time, the Biebers know what makes a quality couples look. And judging by their recent his-and-her knits, they’re starting out 2024 on the right foot.