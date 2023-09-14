There was a brief few weeks earlier in the summer where, seemingly, every few days another celebrity couple would breakup. Almost like dominoes, one announcement hit our newsfeeds after another—from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. All that to say, maintaining a relationship in Hollywood is no easy feat, especially when both parties are decidedly famous. Usher in: Hailey and Justin Bieber, who celebrated five years of marriage on Wednesday.

The model and singer, who first met backstage at the Today show (in a now-viral video) when they were pre-teens, secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse and later held a ceremony for friends and family in South Carolina. On Wednesday, the couple were anything but secret about their love for one another, taking to Instagram with sweet messages and, of course, a bout of anniversary looks.

“5, I love you,” Hailey captioned her post, consisting of a series of couples snaps dispersed between photos of what seemed to be their anniversary dinner. In the first slide, the model sported a red plaid mini dress from Sundae Vintage that she paired with leather Bottega Veneta Mary Jane flats. Justin kept things going with a similar, his and hers pair of loafers but went with all black pieces up top—extremely long shorts, an oversized hoodie, and a Louis Vuitton polka dot baseball hat.

While much has been said about the Biebers’ ability, or lack thereof, to appear as though they’re attending the same event, their anniversary ensembles looked rather coordinated for the most part. Following a close up shot of them kissing, they then showed off some more fashion—Hailey in a silk slip dress and leather trench while Justin sported a button down, slouchy jeans, and a beige bomber jacket.

@haileybieber

Hailey’s flurry of looks concluded with a matching blue moment where Justin chose a graphic button down while she donned a white tank top and oversized hoodie. Justin shared many of the same snaps in his post, but captioned his with a slightly longer message than Hailey’s.

“To the most precious, my beloved,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”