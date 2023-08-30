After hitting up the Times Square Krispy Kreme flagship on Monday, it seemed Hailey and Justin Bieber had their fill of New York City for the time being. Because just as quickly as the couple appeared in the hectic neighborhood, even more rapid was their escape from the Big Apple via private chopper.

But before they headed for departure on Tuesday, each underwent quite the outfit change. The day prior, the couple looked like they were dressed for entirely different occasions—Hailey in a fire red mini dress and Justin in a sweatsuit and crocs. The contrast between their outfits spurred many memes on social media, with one user saying Justin “always looks like he’s about to go help his mom bring in groceries from the car.”

But it seems like the Biebers were thankfully back on the same page for their flight out of the city.

After making her way around town in a trio of strawberry red looks, Hailey switched into something more travel-appropriate. The 26-year-old wore an extremely oversized bomber (which is becoming something of a staple in her wardrobe) that she paired with a lingerie-style slip dress.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her jacket covered nearly the entire dress, with only the lace hemline and portions of the bodice peeking out. The model kept things casual with a “B” pendant necklace, thin Saint Laurent sunglasses, and a pair of square-toe loafers worn with rolled-up white socks.

Justin, interestingly, looked more dressed up for the ride than he did for Hailey’s rhode x Krispy Kreme event. The singer also priortized comfort with his ensemble, wearing a brown knit polo and light yellow knee-length shorts. He also chose slip-on shoes in the form of padlock leather mules by JW Anderson that he style with a backwards Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama polka dot baseball hat.

Getty Images

At one point, the 29-year-old was seen carrying a light blue Birkin bag. And while we would be entirely onboard with him starting an Hermès collection akin to JLo’s, an Instagram post he later shared revealed that the bag was, predictably, Hailey’s.

Justin shared snaps of the couple on the helicopter with their two adorable dogs in tow. It looked Hailey reserved the Birkin for carry-on purposes—she is, after all, more of a Bottega Veneta girl when it comes to accessory choices. And while Justin may not always look as dressed up as his wife, he certainly is fulfilling his obligatory husband duties.