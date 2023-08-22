It may only be August, but Hailey Bieber is ready for fall—well, sort of. After a date night ode to Princess Diana last week, the model traded her neon gym shorts and sneakers for something new during a night out with her husband Justin on Monday.

The couple were spotted in Los Angeles looking rather buttoned up compared to their recent string of appearances. Hailey’s ensemble, interestingly, consisted of the mini-est of mini dresses (from Maison Margiela) and a rather oversized vintage leather bomber that appeared more suited for a brisk fall day than a balmy August night.

Like many fashion girls these days, Hailey’s dress had a lingerie feel to it. The bodice portion featured a plunging neckline and imitated the shape of a fitted bra. Otherwise, the piece was fairly simple aside from the satin fabric which added a bit of sheen to things.

BACKGRID

While the slip would have fit all the criteria of a typical Hailey date night dress on its own, the model added in a few elements to the rest of the look. Her leather bomber (which is often on rotation in the model’s wardrobe) finished just beneath the dress’ headline and made an ideal coverup for the night out.

To round out the look, Hailey accessorized things with suede Saint Laurent heels, a trusty Saint Laurent mini bag, and a thin anklet. The all-black palette is a familiar one for Bieber. In fact, she sported a similar monochrome as recently as this weekend.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

For another night out with hubby (Kendall Jenner came along for things, too) Hailey wore a custom Magda Butrym strapless dress. Like her most recent wear, much of the piece’s detail was near the bodice.

Now, the sight of Hailey’s baggy bomber and ankle-length cocktail dress may have you concerned about the quickly-approaching colder temperatures. But if there’s one thing about the model, her looks almost never give away what season it is. However when you’re mode of transport is a black SUV, it’s certainly easier to ignore the weather when getting dressed.