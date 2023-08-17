Hailey Bieber’s date night style has been pretty constant of late—usually a form-fitting mini dress, flashy accessories, and some sort of statement bag to round things out. But, once in a while, the model seems to shake things up a bit. Case in point: her L.A. date last night with husband Justin at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Forgoing her usual wears, Bieber opted for something more comfortable (which, usually, is how Justin approaches dressing for their dates). Still, the model looked rather stylish in an athleisure-focused look which seemed to come out of the Princess Diana playbook of tiny shorts, an oversized vintage t-shirt, and chunky sneakers.

Bieber fully leaned into the little shorts/big shirt combination with a pair of tiny nylon shorts and a baggy white t-shirt. She layered her trusty leather jacket on top which finished just beneath the hemline of her shorts. A pair of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers and calf-length white socks made it seem that the star had just finished a pilates workout before heading to the restaurant. She accessorized things with a pair of thin Saint Laurent glasses, gold hoops, and a silver pendant.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It was her Bottega Veneta clutch, though, that added the finishing touch to the entire look. The orange color of the leather pouch matched precisely with the neon shade of her gym shorts. In fact, Bieber seems to be taking a liking to matching her clutch with her outfits.

Earlier this week, she wore the same Bottega piece in a green shade which she paired with a matching Prada tank top. The model also had another coordinating look and accessory moment on Tuesday when she hit up Giorgio Baldi for a night out (clearly, Bieber not only has a favorite spot in L.A., but go-to look also).

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though her monochrome latex look was much more risky than her shorts and t-shirt pick, the patent fabric of the Brandon Maxwell mini and Saint Laurent bag proved that the model is all in on accurately matching your accessory to your outfit.

Shop Hailey’s Picks: