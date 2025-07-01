Wimbledon 2025 officially got underway yesterday, kicking off with its usual slew of A-list crowd sightings that can be as exciting as the actual matches, at least for the non-tennis fan, that is. Day one of the prestigious tournament already saw a handful of British Royals and celebrities, including Jessica Alba and her daughter, Honor Warren, who soaked in proceedings from Centre Court in matching floral looks.

Alba, who arrived in London after attending the Bezos-Sànchez wedding, opted for a light blue sundress from Poupette St. Barth that was dotted with white microflowers. The Honest Company founder paired the look, which featured a plunging neckline and a classy leg slit, with a white handbag and functional sneakers. Warren, 17, picked up on the color way in a bright two-piece moment. The teenager wore a red and blue tank top that was marked by a subtle peplum detail. To finish, she slipped into a matching maxi-length skirt and added yet another “pop of red” with her choice of cherry ballet flats.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

After taking their seats inside the arena, Alba and Warren made slight alterations to their looks. Alba shielded herself from the sun with a pair of bold, cat-eye sunglasses, while Warren—her eldest child of three with estranged husband, Cash Warren—kept things casual in a green backwards cap.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Florals, of course, are a perennial summer trend, but they’re just as much of a constant in the world of Wimbledon style. While all whites are required for players on the court, attendees are allowed free rein to experiment with the botanical pattern in all types of sizes and hues. Already joining Alba and Warren this year in florals are the likes of Sarah Ferguson, Isla Fisher, and Princess Beatrice.

In many ways, the festive print has become as much a Wimbledon staple as sharp, tailored power suits—bonus points for those who show up in mother-daughter style as Alba and Warren did yesterday.