Over pink, but still want a fun color that demands attention? Well, Hailey Bieber seems to have found an answer on Monday. Stepping out for a business meeting in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old nixed the pink look for an embrace of two very particular shades of green.

Let’s begin with the sleeveless satin top. The piece, from Prada, is in a shade that the Italian brand calls “fern.” While it looks a touch more neon to us, regardless, Bieber of course added her own flair to the piece. She seemed to tie the top on one side to create a cropped effect which showed off a portion of her midsection.

The model continued with green in her accessory choice, too. Fittingly, she carried a leather Bottega Veneta pouch casually under her arm. The brand, under it’s previous creative director Daniel Lee, singlehandedly revived a very particular shade of green. Call it slime, call it olive, most simply refer to it as “Bottega Green.”

For the remainder of her look, Bieber went with a few of her signature staple pieces to round things out. She paired the satin top with vintage low-rise Levi’s that had a slightly baggy, boot-cut fit. Things even took a business-casual turn with her choice of black leather loafers. Of course, she had to add in a pair of slim Saint Laurent sunglasses and gold earrings too.

While pink has been having a moment recently, it seems that Bieber has been more of a green girl all along. She’s sported the shade as recently as March in bikini form and has even worn the same Bottega Veneta bag on multiple occasions.

For a 2021 date night with Justin, she wore the neon pouch (and similar baggy jeans for that matter) with a leather jacket and chunky sneakers. Clearly, the Bottega accessory is quite versatile—Bieber has the style in a rainbow of colors like off-white, purple, orange, and yes, green.

Barbie may have staked a claim to pink for now, but maybe Bieber had just seen the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie instead?

