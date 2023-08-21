Like many an it girl, Kendall Jenner’s thirst for sheer everything hit new heights (and shapes) this weekend. In the span of two days, the model pulled out two skin-baring styles, complete with a few key standout details, for a pair of glitzy events.

Swapping the form-fitting mini dress she wore Thursday for something even more risqué, Jenner opted for a full Gucci ensemble for another 818 event in Los Angeles. But this wasn't your average look from the Italian brand—her one-shoulder ensemble completely exposed her figure underneath.

The dress not only featured an asymmetrical, one-sleeve shape up top, but was also made of a gauzy pale pink mesh that transitioned into a green color near the hemline. Jenner also wore nude underpinnings which were slightly visible underneath the scanty piece.

The 27-year-old decided to bring out the ensemble’s two-toned color way with her accessory choices. The green and beige palette of her Horsebit Chain mini bag (a Gucci signature) not only matched perfectly, but also added a subtle 2000s edge to the look. Jenner then kept the throwback feel going with a pair of mesh slingback pumps complete with a “GG” monogram.

But Jenner’s masterclass in naked dressing didn’t stop there. On Saturday, the model stepped out for an evening dinner (of course, at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi) with Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing another sheer look, this one, from Blumarine.

Though her black dress was a touch less revealing than her Gucci number, it still had plenty of eye-catching details. For starters, the piece was maxi-length and finished just below her ankles (slightly revealing her strappy sandal heels). In the front, though, the dress was made in what seemed like two layers—a more opaque part that covered the bulk of her figure and a sheer upper portion that composed the bodice and sleeve areas (there were also two fabric rosettes on either sleeve).

But, of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a hidden surprise—the back portion of the dress was completely open. Like her look earlier in the weekend, she paired things with a vintage mini bag complete with a floral motif. It seems that Jenner has found a formula for her naked ensembles—lots of sheer, some slinky footwear, and a tiny bag.