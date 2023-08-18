Kendall Jenner might have been ahead of the “Lemon Girl” curve when she wore a sequined Bottega Veneta dress earlier this season—but her look for an 818 event Thursday took things in an even more citrus-focused direction. Stepping out in Santa Monica, the model put on a leggy display in an ultra-mini dress. The piece was decidedly straightforward (designed in a simple, sleeveless halter silhouette), which let its vibrant yellow shade become the focal point.

The various menu item-named trends that have sprung up are all, simply, just named after the specific fruit-color pairings (Lemon Girl and yellow, Strawberry Girl and red, among others). So while it’s questionable that we really need to name every single trend a fashion girl wears, the specific light yellow color of Jenner’s halter dress is definitely well suited for summer. And like many things the model wears, the dress fit perfectly to her form—slightly ruching at the waist and finishing just around the mid-thigh area.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

For accessories, the 27-year-old swapped yellow for a trio of black picks. She wore a pair of thin sunglasses, a structured patent leather mini bag, and simple leather sandals. The branding of Jenner’s tequila line is in a similar yellow shade as her outfit so it makes sense that she would opt for the color (and let’s be honest, it’s also ideal for the warm weather seasons). But this isn’t the first time, and definitely won’t be the last, that Jenner has sported the banana shade recently.

After changing out of a very fall-ready leather dress earlier this month, Jenner opted for a bright strapless piece from it-girl favorite Gimaguas. It was, of course, mini but had a few more details than her most recent wear.

The fitted bodice portion of the strapless dress moved into a pleated skirt which fanned out slightly at the waist. Jenner even wore a pale yellow tank top for another 818-themed occasion in July. While summer is coming to a close in a few weeks, Jenner’s appreciation of yellow is going full stem ahead.