Strawberry Girl Summer. Tomato Girl Summer. Orange Girl Summer. We are now, apparently, naming fashion and makeup trends after various fruits. But what about lemons? They’re arguably the most versatile citrus of them all. Well, Selena Gomez seems to have an answer. In photos posted to Instagram Tuesday, the 31-year-old unveiled an all-yellow summer look. When life gives you lemons, Gomez makes the perfect daytime ensemble out of it.

The star’s midi Valentino dress featured scalloped trim throughout as well as sprawling logo lettering. It’s cotton fabric certainly made it ideal for the summer heat as did the spaghtetti strap-style bodice portion. And while Gomez may have gone neutral for footwear in the form of cream Vivaia block heels, she had a rather sweet accessory choice. In another photo, Gomez could be seen with her Kate Spade crossbody casually sitting on a restaurant table. This wasn’t just any regular mini bag, though.

@Selenagomez

@Selenagomez

The crescent-shaped rattan bag mirrored the look of a lemon slice—trimmed with leather fabric and complete with a simple top handle. As if that weren’t enough, Gomez also added in some simple jewels from Anita Ko to round out the look.

Whether it’s intentional or not (red, yellow, and orange are all very summertime colors after all), Gomez seems to have taken a liking to dressing like different pieces of citrus recently. Earlier this week, she showed off a burnt orange leather corset on Instagram.

Though we couldn’t get a glimpse of the full outfit, Gomez paired the lingerie-style piece with a cropped jacket (in a darker orange shade) and chunky hoop earrings. She’s also been sporting a certain orange sequined Fendi bag quite frequently this summer.

Judging by her subtle embrace of color-coordinated dressing, Gomez might just be paying attention to Internet happenings more than she has in the past. Speaking of the Internet, the singer was the subject of dozens of memes after a photo of her wrapped in a blanket went viral. Regardless, Gomez is enjoying it all—she poked fun at things by sharing two memes on her Instagram story.

Shop Selena’s Picks: