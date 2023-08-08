After a Barbie-themed birthday bash late last month, Selena Gomez has put away the pink (for now) in favor of some shades of blue. In snaps posted over the weekend, the singer and actress shared her latest look, and it was as perfect for summer as a cloudless blue sky.

Let’s start with Gomez’s corset top. The lingerie-style piece is from it-girl favorite Miaou and features a bright floral motif all over. The upper portion of the bodice mimics the shape of a bikini top—held on by a strap at the neck and two at the shoulder—while the bottom has structured boning that cinched Gomez’s waist.

While many would have paired the Miaou top with something even tighter on the bottom, Gomez went the opposite route. The 31-year-old wore an asymmetrical denim skirt from Zara complete with a pretty sizable slit up the front. And while we’ve been seeing lots of denim this summer, Gomez’s maxi skirt choice is a slight departure from some of the season’s most popular styles.

@Selenagomez

Yes, denim has been baggier, but its mostly been shortened on stars like Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa. Gomez, though, made the most of the maxi silhouette—it added a more casual feel to otherwise sultry look of her Miaou bustier.

Gomez departed from the ensemble’s blue scheme for accessories, opting for a pair of white slingback pumps by Prada. She also carried an orange sequined Fendi baguette (where’s Carrie Bradshaw when you need her?) to really add a pop to the look. Later in the week, Gomez kept the denim coming while out for lunch in Los Angeles.

@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

For the casual outing, she went with a pair of loosely fitted jeans, a sleeveless sweater vest, flats, and the same flashy shoulder bag. Clearly, Gomez is an equal opportunity denim (and Fendi) wearer.

